Princeton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $570,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of McKesson by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Cfra Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $710.17.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $2.55 on Thursday, reaching $711.46. 76,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,100. The company has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $717.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $669.79. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $737.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total transaction of $13,716,411.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,884.48. The trade was a 41.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,677.72. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,488 shares of company stock valued at $37,242,862. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

