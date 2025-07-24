Princeton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,619 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 0.6% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,316,000 after acquiring an additional 47,804 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 22,314 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVO traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $70.43. 2,620,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,154,512. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $139.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NVO shares. Wall Street Zen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Dbs Bank lowered Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

