Advisor OS LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $2,668,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE opened at $262.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.67. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $150.20 and a twelve month high of $272.80.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

