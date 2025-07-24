CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05, Zacks reports. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $275.08. 456,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,399. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group has a 12-month low of $193.25 and a 12-month high of $290.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of CME Group

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total value of $108,225.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 6,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,470. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Phyllis M. Lockett sold 1,060 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $294,552.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,108 shares in the company, valued at $863,651.04. The trade was a 25.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock worth $3,152,410 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CME Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on CME Group from $299.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.73.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

