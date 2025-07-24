Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $272.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.43 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Banc of California Stock Performance

BANC stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $14.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,078. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 37,500 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,280,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,379,976. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $131,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 169,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,988.80. This trade represents a 6.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,000 in the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Banc of California by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Banc of California by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 69,739 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Banc of California by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 82,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 8.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,796,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,879,000 after purchasing an additional 297,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 441,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

