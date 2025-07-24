Advisor OS LLC Purchases 593 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,985 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.00.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,992. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4%

MCD stock opened at $297.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.83. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $246.12 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

