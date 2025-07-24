Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 23.250-24.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 22.928. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5 billion-$5.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.5 billion.

Lennox International Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:LII traded up $9.74 on Thursday, reaching $670.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,965. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $500.10 and a 12-month high of $689.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $578.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $584.13.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $7.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 106.05% and a net margin of 14.96%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

Lennox International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $619.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $600.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $696.00 to $753.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $609.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 509 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.05, for a total transaction of $289,137.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,655.10. The trade was a 24.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

