BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.07.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on BXP from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BXP from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho set a $82.00 target price on shares of BXP and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BXP from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BXP from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.85. 82,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,122. BXP has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $90.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3,536.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.31.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.01). BXP had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $865.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. BXP’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BXP will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. BXP’s payout ratio is currently -19,600.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BXP by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BXP in the 4th quarter valued at $8,994,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of BXP by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 65,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of BXP by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 306,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,812,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BXP by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after buying an additional 53,727 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

