Comparing Ranpak (PACK) and Its Rivals

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) is one of 15 publicly-traded companies in the “CONTNRS – PPR/PLS” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Ranpak to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ranpak and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ranpak $368.90 million -$21.50 million -15.04 Ranpak Competitors $5.77 billion $370.95 million 18.46

Ranpak’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ranpak. Ranpak is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranpak -5.74% -3.87% -1.92% Ranpak Competitors 5.84% 21.92% 6.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Ranpak and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

85.9% of Ranpak shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of shares of all “CONTNRS – PPR/PLS” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Ranpak shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “CONTNRS – PPR/PLS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ranpak and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ranpak 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ranpak Competitors 129 890 913 25 2.43

Ranpak currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.66%. As a group, “CONTNRS – PPR/PLS” companies have a potential upside of 8.42%. Given Ranpak’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ranpak is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Ranpak has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ranpak’s competitors have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ranpak competitors beat Ranpak on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods. It also offers end-of-line packaging automation products, which help end users automate the void filling and box closure processes after product packing is complete. The company sells its products to end users primarily through a distributor network, and directly to select end-users. Ranpak Holdings Corp. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio.

