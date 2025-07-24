Analyzing California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB) & PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB – Get Free Report) and PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares California International Bank, N.A. and PCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A PCB Bancorp 14.81% 9.54% 0.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares California International Bank, N.A. and PCB Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California International Bank, N.A. $5.09 million N/A N/A N/A N/A PCB Bancorp $191.91 million 1.59 $25.81 million $1.94 10.96

PCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than California International Bank, N.A..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.0% of PCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of PCB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for California International Bank, N.A. and PCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California International Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 0.00 PCB Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

PCB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.46%. Given PCB Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PCB Bancorp is more favorable than California International Bank, N.A..

Volatility & Risk

California International Bank, N.A. has a beta of -1.49, meaning that its stock price is 249% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PCB Bancorp beats California International Bank, N.A. on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California International Bank, N.A.

California International Bank, N.A. provides various banking products and services to personal and business customers in California. It offers checking accounts, savings and investment products, loans, ATM and debit cards, payment processing solutions, and online banking services. California International Bank, N.A. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Westminster, California.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. It also provides real estate loans, including commercial and residential, Small Business Administration (SBA) property, and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term and lines of credit, SBA commercial term, and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans; and consumer loans comprising residential mortgage; and automobile loans, unsecured lines of credit, and term loans. In addition, the company offers access to account balances, online transfers, and online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements; and mobile banking solutions that include remote check deposit and mobile bill pay. Further, it provides automated teller machines; and banking by telephone, mail, personal appointment, debit cards, direct deposit, and cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services. The company operates through a network of full-service branches in Los Angeles and Orange counties, California; Carrollton and Dallas, Texas; and Englewood Cliffs and Palisade Park, New Jersey, and Bayside, New York. It also operates loan production offices in Los Angeles and Orange Counties, California; Annandale, Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; Bellevue, Washington; Aurora, Colorado; and Carrollton, Texas. The company was formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation and changed its name to PCB Bancorp in July 2019. PCB Bancorp was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

