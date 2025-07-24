Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) & Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Head to Head Analysis

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) and Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Celsius and Armanino Foods of Distinction”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsius $1.36 billion 8.72 $145.07 million $0.32 143.30 Armanino Foods of Distinction $69.40 million 3.74 $14.61 million $0.50 16.69

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Celsius has higher revenue and earnings than Armanino Foods of Distinction. Armanino Foods of Distinction is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Celsius, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

61.0% of Celsius shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Armanino Foods of Distinction shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Celsius shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of Armanino Foods of Distinction shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Celsius and Armanino Foods of Distinction, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsius 1 3 14 0 2.72 Armanino Foods of Distinction 0 0 0 0 0.00

Celsius presently has a consensus price target of $46.94, suggesting a potential upside of 2.37%. Given Celsius’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Celsius is more favorable than Armanino Foods of Distinction.

Profitability

This table compares Celsius and Armanino Foods of Distinction’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsius 8.40% 42.12% 10.05% Armanino Foods of Distinction 22.72% 46.98% 32.16%

Risk and Volatility

Celsius has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armanino Foods of Distinction has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Celsius beats Armanino Foods of Distinction on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products. It distributes its products through direct-to-store delivery, distributors, supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, and mass merchants, as well as health clubs, gyms, the military, and e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Vector Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Celsius Holdings, Inc. in January 2007. Celsius Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle. It also provides frozen pasta, which includes beef cannelloni, cheese manicotti, cheese stuffed shells, cheese tortellini; pasta sheets, potato gnocchi, and tricolor cheese tortellini, as well as beef, butternut squash, four cheese, cheese and spinach, and wild mushroom ravioli; and various sauces, comprising creamy garlic, alfresco, Bolognese, chimichurri, harissa, and romesco. The company offers its products under the Armanino brand. It markets its products through a network of food brokers and sells to retail and foodservice distributors, club-type stores, and industrial accounts. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Hayward, California.

