Peanut the Squirrel Trading 4.5% Lower This Week (PNUT)

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, Peanut the Squirrel has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Peanut the Squirrel token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peanut the Squirrel has a market capitalization of $279.31 million and $266.32 million worth of Peanut the Squirrel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118,041.73 or 1.00090221 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118,024.65 or 1.00075742 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Peanut the Squirrel Profile

Peanut the Squirrel was first traded on October 31st, 2024. Peanut the Squirrel’s total supply is 999,852,087 tokens. Peanut the Squirrel’s official Twitter account is @pnutsolana. The official website for Peanut the Squirrel is www.pnutsol.com.

Peanut the Squirrel Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Peanut the Squirrel has a current supply of 999,852,087.272223. The last known price of Peanut the Squirrel is 0.32898751 USD and is up 2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 306 active market(s) with $308,102,981.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pnutsol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut the Squirrel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut the Squirrel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peanut the Squirrel using one of the exchanges listed above.

