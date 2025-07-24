Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $62.61 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.22.
NTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, July 11th.
Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $60.64. 146,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,640. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Nutrien has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $65.08.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 203.74%.
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
