Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $62.61 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2025

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.22.

NTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, July 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Nutrien by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 120,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.5% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 154,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 44.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 24,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $60.64. 146,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,640. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Nutrien has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $65.08.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 203.74%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.