Reviewing Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD) & Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) and Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Kuehne & Nagel International has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jayud Global Logistics has a beta of -3.04, indicating that its stock price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kuehne & Nagel International and Jayud Global Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuehne & Nagel International 1 2 0 0 1.67 Jayud Global Logistics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuehne & Nagel International $28.18 billion 0.91 $1.34 billion $2.28 18.66 Jayud Global Logistics $78.64 million 0.29 -$6.90 million N/A N/A

This table compares Kuehne & Nagel International and Jayud Global Logistics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kuehne & Nagel International has higher revenue and earnings than Jayud Global Logistics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Jayud Global Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kuehne & Nagel International and Jayud Global Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuehne & Nagel International 4.68% 41.13% 10.28% Jayud Global Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kuehne & Nagel International beats Jayud Global Logistics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuehne & Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions. The company also provides time-critical solutions, sea-air and time-defined products, airside and air charter services, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services. In addition, it offers spare parts logistics, production, and e-commerce logistics, distribution, packaging, and process solutions. Further, the company provides supply chain consulting and order management services. It serves aerospace, automotive, mobility, consumer, healthcare, high-tech and semicon, industrial, and perishables industries. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.

About Jayud Global Logistics

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. The company offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics, fragmented logistics services, and chartered airline freight services. It also offers supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems. Jayud Global Logistics Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China.

