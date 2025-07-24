Cetus Protocol Price Reaches $0.11 (CETUS)

Cetus Protocol (CETUS) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Cetus Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. Cetus Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.52 million and approximately $27.97 million worth of Cetus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cetus Protocol has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118,041.73 or 1.00090221 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118,024.65 or 1.00075742 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Cetus Protocol

Cetus Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. Cetus Protocol’s official website is www.cetus.zone. The official message board for Cetus Protocol is medium.com/@cetusprotocol. Cetus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cetusprotocol.

Cetus Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cetus Protocol (CETUS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Cetus Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 821,014,492 in circulation. The last known price of Cetus Protocol is 0.12234049 USD and is up 3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $20,094,776.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cetus.zone/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cetus Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cetus Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cetus Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

