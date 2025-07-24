Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several research firms recently commented on FL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FL

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 22,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $557,336.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 93,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,985.50. This trade represents a 19.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,006 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $228,589,000 after purchasing an additional 210,832 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,174,832 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,765,000 after purchasing an additional 136,836 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 20.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,290,707 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $32,299,000 after purchasing an additional 384,301 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 17.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,940,528 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 281,322 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,736,845 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 135,982 shares during the period.

Foot Locker Stock Down 0.1%

FL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 267,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,896. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.72. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.