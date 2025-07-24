LayerZero (ZRO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $73.27 Million

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One LayerZero token can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00001668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LayerZero has a market capitalization of $216.29 million and $73.27 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LayerZero has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118,041.73 or 1.00090221 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118,024.65 or 1.00075742 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LayerZero Token Profile

LayerZero launched on June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 999,999,923 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,954,999 tokens. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 180,210,868.10474436 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 2.25406901 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 337 active market(s) with $70,605,769.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

