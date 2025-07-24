Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) & Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN) Financial Comparison

Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) and Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Rentokil Initial has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic International has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rentokil Initial and Atlantic International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rentokil Initial 1 1 1 2 2.80 Atlantic International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rentokil Initial N/A N/A N/A Atlantic International -31.78% -3,234.95% -85.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Rentokil Initial shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Atlantic International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rentokil Initial and Atlantic International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rentokil Initial $6.95 billion 1.85 $392.32 million $1.51 16.87 Atlantic International $442.61 million 0.26 -$135.48 million ($3.96) -0.47

Rentokil Initial has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic International. Atlantic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rentokil Initial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rentokil Initial beats Atlantic International on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers. The company provides hygiene services, including the provision and maintenance of products, such as soap and hand sanitizer dispensers, hand dryers, air care and purification, cubicle and surface sanitizers, feminine hygiene units, toilet paper dispensers, and floor protection mats. In addition, it engages in the supply and maintenance of workwear and protective equipment. Further, the company offers property care services; and provides a range of specialist cleaning services, such as graffiti removal deep cleaning of kitchens and washrooms, trauma cleaning, and flood or fire damage cleaning, as well as specialist medical and hygiene services. Rentokil Initial plc was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

About Atlantic International

Atlantic International Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of genetic analysis technologies. Its services include RNA sequencing and DNA sequencing. The company was founded by William C. St. Laurent and Daniel R. Jones in 2013 and is headquartered in Billercia, MA.

