Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives $42.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.2%

OHI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.94. The stock had a trading volume of 71,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,136. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average of $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $228.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,222,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,467,000 after buying an additional 8,837,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $110,160,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 430.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,061,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,440,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,324 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.