Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.64 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $50,629,589.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,898,829.91. This represents a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.89.

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $318.80. 280,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.39. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $322.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.61%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

