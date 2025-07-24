NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $783,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 67.8% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 495,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,091,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 385,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. HSBC dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the sale, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $72.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.