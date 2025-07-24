iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises about 1.7% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $11,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,931,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of IYW opened at $179.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $180.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.82.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

