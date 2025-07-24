Unison Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,271 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $95.00 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $116.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

