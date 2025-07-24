Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 80 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $478.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.5%

Elevance Health stock traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $292.18. The stock had a trading volume of 536,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,290. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.89. The firm has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.40 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.