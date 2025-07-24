iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

ITA traded up $50.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,355. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.14 and a fifty-two week high of $198.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.05.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

