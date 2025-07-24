Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 92,612 Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CVRT)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CVRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 92,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares during the last quarter.

Get Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF alerts:

Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CVRT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.84. 338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,122. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31. Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $34.08.

Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF Profile

The Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF (CVRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in a portfolio of US convertible securities with a high level of equity sensitivity. The fund seeks to deliver total return through capital appreciation and current income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CVRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.