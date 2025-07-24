RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Position Trimmed by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up 1.2% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $16,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in RTX by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,075,000 after buying an additional 936,953 shares during the period. LBP AM SA lifted its stake in RTX by 17.7% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,166. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.15 and its 200-day moving average is $132.07. The company has a market cap of $209.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $109.45 and a 12 month high of $157.24.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

