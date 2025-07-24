One Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 93.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,891,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,280,000 after acquiring an additional 218,833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,568,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,419 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Fiserv by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,284,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,451,000 after buying an additional 253,544 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,936,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,424,907,000 after purchasing an additional 340,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $1,406,452,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.44.

NYSE:FI traded down $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $141.49. 2,143,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.22 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.82.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

