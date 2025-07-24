Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $506,000 Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $463.12. 88,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,740. The firm has a market cap of $103.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $463.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $431.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens upgraded Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.40.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

