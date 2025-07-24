Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.44.

FI stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.49. The stock had a trading volume of 66,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,033. The firm has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $128.22 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.82.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

