Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Holdings Trimmed by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $11,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $200,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $563,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000.

Stock Up 0.0%

JAAA opened at $50.69 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $51.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63.

Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

