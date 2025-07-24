Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 64,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,239,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in Prudential Financial by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 12,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 1,675,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at $90,744,723.04. This trade represents a 112.29% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of PRU opened at $105.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.