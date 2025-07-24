Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 4,052 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $103.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.94. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

