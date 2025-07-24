Unison Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV stock opened at $264.64 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.94 and a 52 week high of $277.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.56.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total value of $549,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,021,107. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,865.92. The trade was a 38.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,912. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

