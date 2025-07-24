Unison Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 282.4% during the first quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $312.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $514.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $312.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

