Mendel Money Management Sells 265 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mendel Money Management lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,379,568,000 after acquiring an additional 627,422 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,594,216,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,641,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,141,000 after acquiring an additional 346,190 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,253,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,412,619,000 after buying an additional 337,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,285,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,193,923,000 after buying an additional 263,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.79.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:HON opened at $239.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.95. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $243.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

