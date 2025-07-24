Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 553 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Machina Capital S.A.S. cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $797.82 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $769.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $799.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.