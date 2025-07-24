Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Buys 228 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises about 0.8% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIS traded up $6.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $293.79. The stock had a trading volume of 81,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,524. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $213.26 and a 1-year high of $294.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

