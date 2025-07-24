Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,410 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,746 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,488,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,909,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,346 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,263,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,268,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793,927 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,246,569,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $918,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,088,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,377 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.04. The company had a trading volume of 24,419,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,091,938. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

