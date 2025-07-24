Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 2,799 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 95,531 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,765,000 after acquiring an additional 27,816 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 286,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $58.17 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $58.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.66. The firm has a market cap of $168.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

