Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $971,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.18. 3,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,205. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $48.17 and a 12 month high of $67.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.78.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.