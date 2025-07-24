Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF comprises about 0.8% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 80.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNCL stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.54. 60,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,663. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.56. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.