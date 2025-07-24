Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 652 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF comprises about 0.8% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,361,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 224,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,426,000 after buying an additional 120,675 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,145,000.

FNCL traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.54. 60,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,663. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $75.66.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

