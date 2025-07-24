Davis Rea LTD. Takes $3.63 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on XYL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.55. 80,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,762. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.29.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

