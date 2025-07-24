Principle Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises 1.1% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $14,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,091,000 after purchasing an additional 133,724 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 972,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,568,000 after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,329,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 371,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,081,000 after buying an additional 23,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 371,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,079,000 after buying an additional 63,820 shares in the last quarter.

SMH stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $287.00. 1,484,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,827,290. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.46 and its 200 day moving average is $241.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $170.11 and a 52-week high of $293.53.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

