Principle Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,231,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 289,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,483,000 after purchasing an additional 176,416 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,931,000 after purchasing an additional 146,209 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,798,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,075,000 after buying an additional 129,365 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,623,000 after buying an additional 91,276 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.63. The company had a trading volume of 36,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,863. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $80.60 and a 12-month high of $109.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.44 and its 200-day moving average is $96.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

