iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 350.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 549.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.13. The company had a trading volume of 45,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,605. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

