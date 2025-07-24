First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04, Zacks reports. First Merchants had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $170.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

First Merchants Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ FRME traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.53. 23,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,519. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average of $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on First Merchants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Merchants from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Merchants

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Merchants by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Merchants by 941.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 97,504 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Merchants by 19.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 19,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 132,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

