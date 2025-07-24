Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Announces Earnings Results

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.16 million.

Norwood Financial Price Performance

NWFL traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $24.60. 896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,390. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28. Norwood Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.75 million, a P/E ratio of 102.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is currently 1,377.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.50 price objective on shares of Norwood Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NWFL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwood Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Norwood Financial stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Norwood Financial worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.