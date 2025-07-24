KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.37), Zacks reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.55 million.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSE KREF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 57,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,897. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 413.32 and a current ratio of 413.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $615.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 0.91.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 625.00%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 72,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 317.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 204,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 155,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.
